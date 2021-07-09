Noble ‘mutually part ways’ with VALORANT lineup

"We are grateful to have shared their many successes and adventures with the VALORANT community."

Noble announced the departure of its VALORANT roster today, less than six months since re-entering the scene.

While Noble’s Aleko “Leviathan” Gabuniya is reportedly joining TSM for the NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Two open qualifier, the remaining four players are seeking a new organization and a fifth player, according to Upcomer’s George Geddes.

Noble recently unveiled its new lineup ahead of NA’s VCT Stage Three, finding relative success in the Challengers One open qualifier. Though they didn’t qualify for the main event, Noble beat TSM and took a map off 100 Thieves in the process. They also came in second place at the NSG Summer Championship: June Qualifier, falling to ez5 in the grand finals.

The organization re-entered the VALORANT scene in February after signing the ex-Phoenix1 roster. The team went through several iterations since then, most recently parting ways with Zachary “zekken” Patrone, who’s now on XSET, and signing Nate “payen” Lopez, Brandon “bdog” Sanders, Timothy “frostyZK” Ly, and Leviathan to join Colin “Precision” O’Neill.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.