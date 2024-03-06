New VALORANT leaks show supposed weapon lineup for upcoming ‘Sovereign 2’ skin collection

In VALORANT, the power of victory lies within your hands. Each weapon you wield will dictate your fate on the battlefield, and a recent leak may have unveiled a new skin collection that might make you look as good as you play.

Popular leaker accounts ValorLeaks and Floxay have brought attention to some new data-mined files that had the file name “Sovereign 2.” The bundle is supposedly releasing soon and will feature a handful of different weaponry, including the Phantom, Odin, Judge, Frenzy, and a special melee weapon, according to the leaks. There aren’t, however, any images of the new VALORANT bundle just yet.

In the data-mined photo, the “Hellfire” weapons can also be seen, which are known as the Primordium skins that were just released with the new Act. This suggests that the Sovereign 2 collection could be the next skin set to release in the game, after the Primordium skins eventually leave the shop on March 27.

The first Sovereign skin collection was released almost four years ago on June 9, 2020, and boasted a glorious white and gold color scheme. The skin line was also featured on the Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, Marshal, and a Tactical Knife. If these data leaks are accurate, however, this will be the first Sovereign skin on one of the game’s main rifle purchases.

As for price, the original Sovereign skins cost 1,775 VP for each weapon and a whopping 3,550 VP for the melee, although there was also a 7,100 VP bundle price point that you could choose to save some semblance of money. Each weapon additionally had three different variants in Gold, Silver, and Purple, while also showing off some new visual effects.

If the Sovereign 2 bundle comes to fruition, we could be seeing these skins as early as the next Act, which is scheduled to drop in May.