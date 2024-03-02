How much is VALORANT’s new Primordium skin collection?

With VALORANT‘s new Primordium skin collection, your enemies will want to keep a wide berth from you and your teammates unless they wish to be burned.

This fiery skin line boasts incredible new visuals, including spilling lava that glows brighter as you fire, a new dual sword melee archetype with fresh animations for attacking and running, and a custom Finisher that transports you to another world once you’ve clutched the round. With fancy firing sounds, kill sounds, and a banner, you’ll need to break the bank a bit.

If you want to harness the power of the underworld, check how much you’ll need to spend for the Primordium skin collection in VALORANT.

VALORANT‘s new Primordium skin collection price

Because the Primordium skin line consists of new animations, a reimagined design, and a ton of new sounds, it will cost a pretty penny to add to your collection. It will, however, shine bright above many of your other skins and burn even hotter than anything you’ve held in your hands while on the battlefield.

Here are the price points for every skin in the collection, including the full bundle price:

Primordium Vandal: 2,175 VP

Primordium Phantom: 2,175 VP

Primordium Spectre: 2,175 VP

Primordium Shorty: 2,175 VP

Blades of Primordia: 4,350 VP

Full bundle price: 8,700 VP

VALORANT Points have different costs around the world, but the Primordium skin bundle still boasts a relatively steep price point, no matter where you are. In the United States, for example, you will need to buy one 5,350 VP pack and another 3,650 VP pack to acquire 9,000 VP. Overall, it will cost you around $84.98 USD to purchase from a fresh account with no VP.