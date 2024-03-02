Every weapon in VALORANT’s new Primordium skinline

Burning lava and rage will be taking over the battlefield when VALORANT‘s new Primordium skin line hits the stores, giving players a new way to rip through the competition.

The Primordium skin line was revealed with a new trailer that was reminiscent to DOOM, featuring a growling voice calls you to “wither your enemies into flames and ash.” The line will be featured on a collection of weaponry that should sate your hunger for headshots and will have three variants that give the skin an even more dastardly look.

If you wish to rain hell on your foes and reign supreme in your climb to the top, here are all of the weapons featured in the Primordium skin line.

All weapons in VALORANT‘s Primordium skin line

From lava dripping from its sides, its gnarled design, and an impressive finisher, the Primordium Vandal is a call to any players who are ready to drop some punishment on their enemies. Whether you’re running around like the God of War with the new melee or blasting through an opposing defense, you’ll feel like an unstoppable force once you’ve acquired these tools of war.

Primordium Vandal

Primordium Phantom

Primordium Shorty

Primordium Spectre

Primordium Melee

If you need any more convincing, the finisher for the whole skin line has a massive armored hand appear behind the final kill as it snatches their soul into the underworld. As you step onto the summoning circle left behind, you are suddenly transported to the depths as the map transforms into a hellish landscape.

You can pick up the Primordium skin line alongside the start of VALORANT Episode Eight Act Two on March 5.