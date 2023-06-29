New VALORANT job posting shows console version is closer than ever

VALORANT might be coming to console sooner than we thought, allowing possibly hundreds of thousands of new FPS players to play the game as well.

Although there’s no set date for VALORANT to arrive for console, developer Riot Games is actively hiring people to help with the port. Riot is currently looking for an associate console playtest analyst based in Los Angeles, California to work with the game analysis team. The job posting was first reported by the Twitter page VALORANT Leaks & News on June 29.

This job posting likely means that the console port of VALORANT is getting close to the testing stage. Riot is looking for someone that has played console FPS at a professional level, has a high understanding of VALORANT‘s gameplay, and is currently ranked Immortal or higher.

Prior to opening this job posting, Riot also wanted to hire a senior game designer with the intent to “help bring console game products to market” and a game design manager to work on the console port of VALORANT. Those two other job openings were announced in November 2022.

Releasing VALORANT for console would allow Riot to fight for a share of players that currently play similar games such as Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends on their console while retaining its loyal PC player base. For now, we have reason to believe that VALORANT will be available for Xbox and PlayStation as Riot added new icons for PlayStation and Xbox controls to game files back in August 2022.

It’s unclear at this point, however, if Riot is also planning to introduce crossplay to VALORANT as Blizzard has done with Overwatch and Respawn has done with Apex. Crossplay would allow PC and console players to play against or with one another.

If you’re eager to play VALORANT once it launches for console, you can check if your PC runs it and enjoy the game’s Episode Seven, which will add a new agent, game mode, and progression system.

