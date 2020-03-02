What are VALORANT’S minimum, high-end, and necessary PC system requirements?

With VALORANT (formerly known as Project A) finally being revealed by Riot Games today, we now have a better understanding of the game, as well as a general release window of 2020 for PC.
But how do you know if your PC can even run the game? After all, the free-to-play shooter looks highly detailed and could be tricky for even the best PCs to run.
Riot has released the specifications for the game, advising potential players on what they should have for the best setup possible.
The list of specifications includes:
Recommended specs
- 60 frames per second
- CPU: Intel i3-4150
- GPU: Geforce GT 730
High-end specs
- 144+ frames per second
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz
- GPU: GTX 1050 Ti
Minimum specs
- 30 frames per second
- CPU: Intel i3-370M
- GPU: Intel HD 3000
PC hardware recommendations
- Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
- 4GB RAM
- 1GB of VRAM