What are VALORANT’S minimum, high-end, and necessary PC system requirements?

With VALORANT (formerly known as Project A) finally being revealed by Riot Games today, we now have a better understanding of the game, as well as a general release window of 2020 for PC.

But how do you know if your PC can even run the game? After all, the free-to-play shooter looks highly detailed and could be tricky for even the best PCs to run.

Riot has released the specifications for the game, advising potential players on what they should have for the best setup possible.

The list of specifications includes:

Recommended specs

60 frames per second

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT 730

High-end specs

144+ frames per second

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

Minimum specs

30 frames per second

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000

PC hardware recommendations