NBK- and kennyS to play in a VALORANT tournament together

CS:GO Major champions and former teammates Kenny “kennyS” Schrub and Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt will headline Team France’s lineup for the upcoming VALORANT charity event BLAST Spike Nations, which will run from Oct. 7 to 9.

The duo will compete alongside Nouhara “Ninou” Oraha and Lucy “Sliicyy” Tran, two female VALORANT pros who play under TENSTAR. The fifth player will be content creator KaffWorld.

NBK- retired from CS:GO in late June and made it clear that he wants to compete in Riot Games’ FPS, while kennyS’ future is still unclear. The AWPer has been playing VALORANT on his streams but is yet to reveal if he’s interested in making the switch like NBK-.

NBK- and kennyS have competed together on a handful of French CS:GO teams, such as VeryGames, G2, and, most notably, Envy, the organization under which they won the DreamHack Open Cluj⁠-⁠Napoca Major in November 2015 over Natus Vincere.

The second edition of the BLAST Spike Nations features 12 VALORANT squads in total and will see star players such as Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek, Jake “Boaster” Howlett, Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin, and Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev play for Team Turkey, Team U.K., Team CIS, and Team Nordics, respectively.

BLAST Spike Nations has split the 12 teams into three groups of four and the top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. It will be fun for NBK- and kennyS’ fans to see how they play against established VALORANT pros.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.