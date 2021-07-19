NA VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 bracket revealed, includes shroud’s VALORANT team

In just a few days, the open qualifier for NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Two begins, representing the last opportunity to reach the final VALORANT Champions Tour events of the year for some teams. The qualifier bracket has been revealed by Nerd Street Gamers and Battelfy, revealing the placements of the remaining teams, as well as the team led by Twitch superstar shroud.

That roster, going by the name ‘what’s going on’, consists of shroud, former Cloud9 VALORANT and CS:GO player Relyks, content creator ShawnBM, former NA CS:GO pro Laski, and Apex Legends pro and content creator iiTzTimmy. What’s going on is competing for only four remaining Challengers Two main event spots, and if they get past teams like ez5 or Ghost Gaming, they’ll still likely run into competition like FaZe Clan, Immortals, Soniqs, or Cloud9 White just to reach the main event.

In the second portion of the bracket, TSM, ANDBOX, and Dark Zero are all top-seeded teams fighting for just one spot between the three of them. In the third part of the bracket, T1, Renegades, and Built By Gamers will duke it out among other teams. Finally, Cloud9 Blue, NRG, Complexity, Luminosity, Evil Geniuses, and others will have to make it past each other to claim a sole spot in the main event.

It’s not a given that any of these teams will end up reaching the main event, though. The previous open qualifier for Challengers One proved that no team is safe from getting knocked out in the open qualifiers, no matter how much success they’ve found in previous VCT events.