NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier to take place Oct. 12-17, featuring two Oceanic teams

The NA VALORANT teams staying home and watching Masters Three Berlin now have a new important date to circle on their calendars. The VALORANT Esports team at Riot Games announced the dates for the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier today: Oct. 12-17.

At the Last Chance Qualifier, eight North American VALORANT teams will join two teams from the Oceanic region in a ten-team qualifier with a tantalizing prize awaiting the winner: a trip to the Champions, VALORANT‘s first official world championship. The teams ranked 3-10 in the NA VCT circuit point standings will compete with the top two teams from the Oceania Tour Championship.

North America's Last Chance Qualifier will take place October 12-17, 2021. Ten teams (eight from NA, two from OCE) will fight for a spot at Champions. More details to come soon! pic.twitter.com/SZhSVS06GO — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) August 14, 2021

Here are the teams that have already qualified for the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier and have locked in a spot based on points earned:

Version1

FaZe Clan

XSET

Luminosity

Cloud9 Blue

Gen.G Esports

Rise

There’s one more spot to be determined, and it could end up being one of three teams depending on how Masters Three Berlin shakes out. If one of the three North American teams attending Berlin wins the whole event, they would get a direct spot at Champions, and the other two teams that attended would also qualify for Champions based on the amount of VCT points they earned. That would mean TSM, with 40 VCT points, would sneak into the Last Chance Qualifier.

However, if none of the three NA teams at Berlin win that tournament, Sentinels and either 100 Thieves or Envy would qualify for Champions, depending on who ends Berlin with more points. If NA doesn’t win Berlin, the attending team that finishes with the least VCT points at the end (either 100T or Envy) will go to the Last Chance Qualifier, but as a high seed. In that scenario, TSM would not attend the Last Chance Qualifier.

The final two spots for the Oceanic teams will be determined at the end of the Oceania Tour Championship, a double-elimination bracket that begins Sept. 10 and ends on Sept. 12. The two teams that reach the grand finals will secure their LCQ spots alongside the NA competition.

