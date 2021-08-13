Here are the circuit point standings for all regions in VALORANT Champions Tour

VCT 2021 all comes down to Champions—the competitive VALORANT circuit’s end-of-year event.

Featuring 16 of the top teams from around the world, the two-week event, reportedly due to take place in Los Angeles in December, will crown the game’s first-ever champion.

Over the course of the year, teams have competed in Challengers playoffs and Masters events to earn circuit points based on their performance. At the end of the year, 11 out of the 16 teams at Champions will have earned a spot at the event based on their circuit point ranking in their region.

The teams that don’t earn enough points to make it to Champions will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifiers in October. The remaining spots will be distributed to the winners of the four-pan regional tournaments in North America, South America, EMEA, and APAC.

Regional breakdown

EMEA

Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points

Top three to 10 teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

North America

Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points

Top three to 10 teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Brazil

Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points

Top three to six teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Southeast Asia

Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points

Top three to four teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Korea

Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points

Top two to three teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Japan

Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points

Top two to three teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Latin America

Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points

Top two to five teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Circuit point awards

The following chart represents how circuit points are distributed from event to event. Due to the nature of the system, NA’s Sentinels automatically qualified for Champions after winning Masters Reykjavík in May.

Image via Riot Games

Circuit point standings

North America

Team Points Sentinels 675 100 Thieves 225 Version1 200 Team Envy 135 FaZe Clan 120 XSET 90 Luminosity Gaming 60 Cloud9 Blue 50 Gen.G 50 Rise 50

EMEA

Team Points Fnatic 350 Team Liquid 280 Gambit Esports 175 Acend 130 Futbolist 120 Oxygen Esports 120 FunPlus Phoenix 105 Guild Esports 105 ForZe 100 BBL Esports 90

Brazil

Team Points Team Vikings 340 Sharks Esports 215 Gamelanders 135 FURIA Esports 130 Havan Liberty 75 NOORG 2.0 65 Stars Horizon 40 Jaguares Esports 40 Keyd Stars 40 SLICK 40

Southeast Asia

Team Points X10 Esports 285 FULL SENSE 90 BOOM Esports 75 Team SMG 70 Bren Esports 60 Paper Rex 60 KPC 45 CBT Gaming 30 Galaxy Racer 30 Zeal Esports 30

Korea

Team Points NUTURN 410 Vision Strikers 315 F4Q 205 DAMWON Gaming 160 TNL Esports 95 Prince 80 GochuGaru 40 World Game Star 40 APEX PEOPLE 0 Rio Company 0

Japan

Team Points Crazy Raccoon 295 ZETA DIVISION 175 REJECT 140 FENNEL 75 Northeption 75 BlackBird Ignis 40 Feeling 40 Insomnia 40 Lag Gaming 40 SCARZ 30

Latin America

Team Points KRÜ Esports 270 Six Karma 200 Infinity Esports 170 Australs 150 LAZER 150 Border Monsters 115 9z Team 110 Furious Gaming 45 Meta Gaming 45 VELOX 40

This article will be updated throughout the year.