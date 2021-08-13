Here are the circuit point standings for all regions in VALORANT Champions Tour

Every point counts.

Image via Riot Games

VCT 2021 all comes down to Champions—the competitive VALORANT circuit’s end-of-year event. 

Featuring 16 of the top teams from around the world, the two-week event, reportedly due to take place in Los Angeles in December, will crown the game’s first-ever champion.

Over the course of the year, teams have competed in Challengers playoffs and Masters events to earn circuit points based on their performance. At the end of the year, 11 out of the 16 teams at Champions will have earned a spot at the event based on their circuit point ranking in their region.

The teams that don’t earn enough points to make it to Champions will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifiers in October. The remaining spots will be distributed to the winners of the four-pan regional tournaments in North America, South America, EMEA, and APAC.

Regional breakdown

EMEA

  • Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top three to 10 teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

North America

  • Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top three to 10 teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Brazil

  • Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top three to six teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Southeast Asia

  • Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top three to four teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Korea

  • Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top two to three teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Japan

  • Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top two to three teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Latin America

  • Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points
  • Top two to five teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier

Circuit point awards

The following chart represents how circuit points are distributed from event to event. Due to the nature of the system, NA’s Sentinels automatically qualified for Champions after winning Masters Reykjavík in May.

Image via Riot Games

Circuit point standings

North America

TeamPoints
Sentinels675
100 Thieves225
Version1200
Team Envy135
FaZe Clan120
XSET90
Luminosity Gaming60
Cloud9 Blue50
Gen.G 50
Rise50

EMEA

TeamPoints
Fnatic350
Team Liquid280
Gambit Esports175
Acend130
Futbolist120
Oxygen Esports120
FunPlus Phoenix105
Guild Esports105
ForZe100
BBL Esports90

Brazil

TeamPoints
Team Vikings340
Sharks Esports215
Gamelanders135
FURIA Esports130
Havan Liberty75
NOORG 2.065
Stars Horizon40
Jaguares Esports40
Keyd Stars40
SLICK40

Southeast Asia

TeamPoints
X10 Esports285
FULL SENSE90
BOOM Esports75
Team SMG70
Bren Esports60
Paper Rex60
KPC45
CBT Gaming30
Galaxy Racer30
Zeal Esports30

Korea

TeamPoints
NUTURN410
Vision Strikers315
F4Q205
DAMWON Gaming160
TNL Esports95
Prince80
GochuGaru40
World Game Star40
APEX PEOPLE0
Rio Company0

Japan

TeamPoints
Crazy Raccoon295
ZETA DIVISION175
REJECT140
FENNEL75
Northeption75
BlackBird Ignis40
Feeling40
Insomnia40
Lag Gaming40
SCARZ30

Latin America

TeamPoints
KRÜ Esports270
Six Karma200
Infinity Esports170
Australs150
LAZER150
Border Monsters115
9z Team110
Furious Gaming45
Meta Gaming45
VELOX40

This article will be updated throughout the year.