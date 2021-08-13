Here are the circuit point standings for all regions in VALORANT Champions Tour

VCT 2021 all comes down to Champions—the competitive VALORANT circuit’s end-of-year event.
Featuring 16 of the top teams from around the world, the two-week event, reportedly due to take place in Los Angeles in December, will crown the game’s first-ever champion.
Over the course of the year, teams have competed in Challengers playoffs and Masters events to earn circuit points based on their performance. At the end of the year, 11 out of the 16 teams at Champions will have earned a spot at the event based on their circuit point ranking in their region.
The teams that don’t earn enough points to make it to Champions will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifiers in October. The remaining spots will be distributed to the winners of the four-pan regional tournaments in North America, South America, EMEA, and APAC.
Regional breakdown
EMEA
Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
Top three to 10 teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
North America
Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
Top three to 10 teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
Brazil
Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
Top three to six teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
Southeast Asia
Top two teams qualify for Champions based on circuit points
Top three to four teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
Korea
Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points
Top two to three teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
Japan
Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points
Top two to three teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
Latin America
Top team qualifies for Champions based on circuit points
Top two to five teams qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier
Circuit point awards
The following chart represents how circuit points are distributed from event to event. Due to the nature of the system, NA’s Sentinels automatically qualified for Champions after winning Masters Reykjavík in May.