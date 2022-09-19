Here are the most used gear and settings from VALORANT Champions

If you have the same gear as the pros, will you play like pros?

VALORANT Champions 2022 is the second edition of the tournament that first took place in 2021. This year’s VALORANT Champions were held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18 in Istanbul, Turkey, where the finest and the most talented VALORANT players competed for the total prize pool of $1,000,000.

To celebrate the conclusion of the most important VALORANT event of the year, prosettings.net analyzed the settings and the gear 77 professional players used at the VALORANT Champions. So, let’s dive in so you can set up your PC like a champion.

While the most popular mouse brands were, unquestionably, Logitech, Zowie, and Razer, the most popular models were Logitech Pro X Superlight, Zowie S2, and Razer Viper.

In terms of keyboards, the most used brands were once again Logitech and Razer, and Corsair. The favorite models turn out to be Logitech G Pro X, Logitech G Pro, and Anne Pro 2.

The most favorite monitors were, by and far, Zowie monitors, followed by the Alienware gear, while the best models were Zowie XL2546, Zowie XL2546K, and Alienware AW2521H.

As it’s expected, the go-to choice for GPU was Nvidia with models RTX 3070, RTX 2080 Super, and RTX 3090.

The most popular headsets were once again Logitech, Hyper X, and Astro, with notable models Logitech G Pro X, Hyper X Cloud II, and Astro A50.

And lastly, the most frequently used mousepads were Steelseries Qck Heavy, Vaxee PA, and Razer Gigantus V2.

While the average EDPI of a VALORANT professional player was 279, the average scope sense was 0.98. On top of that, 51 percent of the players had their DPI set to 800, while only 29 percent of players played with a DPI of 400.