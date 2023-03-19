Ludwig’s VALORANT team plays key part in Challengers viewership peak

The first split of VALORANT Challengers in North America raked in high viewership numbers—with⁠ special thanks to some of the most popular content creators in the world.

The North American VALORANT Challengers circuit, which saw organizations such as G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, and The Guard compete against each other, amassed a peak viewership of 145,526 across all channels, according to data collected by Esports Charts.

The first split averaged 55,447 viewers, with FaZe and Moist Moguls pulling in the high numbers. Several content creators were involved in the split, with Ludwig and Disguised Toast both owning a team in the league.

Moist Moguls⁠, owned by content creators Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL, who purchased the free-agent team Breakthru during the season, played a key part in these stats. The team has won two out of the three matches played under the organization since they were signed.

The team’s recent bout with FaZe Clan was the most watched-match of the tournament, with their game against Turtle Troop serving as the second-highest for peak viewership.

The tournament is set to continue with the Mid-Season Face Off, which features the top four teams from both Group A and B from the regular season. Moist Moguls, one of the fan favorites, was able to qualify for the tournament following a 3-2 record.

Other teams, such as M80, The Guard, Disguised, TSM, Oxygen Esports, FaZe, and G2 Esports qualified for the tournament. Turtle Troop, MAD Lions, OREsports, and Shopify Rebellion failed to secure a spot.