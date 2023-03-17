A familiar face re-joins KRÜ Esports VALORANT team

A former player has re-joined KRÜ Esports ahead of the VCT Americas international league, the organization announced today.

Chilean player Angelo “keznit” Mori has joined the team as a part of the VALORANT roster. Keznit rose through the ranks at KRÜ with his stellar performances on the international stage to represent the Latin America region.

Perá perá perá rebobinemos un poquito@keznitdeuS se fue? pic.twitter.com/Vnd7msda1Y — KRÜ Esports 🤟 (@KRUesports) March 17, 2023

Keznit has re-joined the team following his short stint with fellow Chilean team Leviatán. He played three matches with Leviatán during the Movistar Fibra: LATAM Gods tournament, which concluded in December last year. Leviatán were victorious at the tournament following a victory against MIBR in the final.

Keznit was not utilized during the VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which concluded in early March.

The 21-year-old competed with KRÜ from June 2021 to Oct. 2022. Keznit was formerly a streamer under the organization prior to his call-up to the VALORANT roster, which saw the team drastically improve and complete a dramatic underdog run at LAN.

KRÜ finished inside of the top four at VALORANT Champions 2021, but was narrowly defeated by eventual runners-up Gambit in the semifinal. Unfortunately, KRÜ was unable to replicate the form at the next Champions event, which concluded in September last year. KRÜ finished in the top 12 following a defeat to FunPlus Phoenix.

KRÜ is set to face off against Brazilian team FURIA in their first match in the VCT Americas international league. The match will begin on April 1 at around 5pm CT. Keznit will face off against his old team on May 7.