A familiar face re-joins KRÜ Esports VALORANT team

A former player has re-joined KRÜ Esports ahead of the VCT Americas international league, the organization announced today.
Chilean player Angelo “keznit” Mori has joined the team as a part of the VALORANT roster. Keznit rose through the ranks at KRÜ with his stellar performances on the international stage to represent the Latin America region.
Keznit has re-joined the team following his short stint with fellow Chilean team Leviatán. He played three matches with Leviatán during the Movistar Fibra: LATAM Gods tournament, which concluded in December last year. Leviatán were victorious at the tournament following a victory against MIBR in the final.
Keznit was not utilized during the VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which concluded in early March.
The 21-year-old competed with KRÜ from June 2021 to Oct. 2022. Keznit was formerly a streamer under the organization prior to his call-up to the VALORANT roster, which saw the team drastically improve and complete a dramatic underdog run at LAN.
KRÜ finished inside of the top four at VALORANT Champions 2021, but was narrowly defeated by eventual runners-up Gambit in the semifinal. Unfortunately, KRÜ was unable to replicate the form at the next Champions event, which concluded in September last year. KRÜ finished in the top 12 following a defeat to FunPlus Phoenix.
KRÜ is set to face off against Brazilian team FURIA in their first match in the VCT Americas international league. The match will begin on April 1 at around 5pm CT. Keznit will face off against his old team on May 7.