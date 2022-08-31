You can use the same crosshair your favorite Leviatán player is using at Champions.

Leviatán, one of the best Latin American teams of VALORANT, have made it to VALORANT Champions 2022, the most important international tournament of Riot Games’ FPS this year.

The all-Chilean squad composed of Benjamín “adverso” Poblete, Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena, Marco “Melser” Amaro, Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon, and Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo gathered the most points in the LATAM VALORANT circuit, finishing ahead of KRÜ Esports and thus punching their ticket to VALORANT Champions 2022 without having to play the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ).

VALORANT Champions 2022 will be only the second big international event Leviatán get to attend, following their 5th-6th placing at VCT Masters Two Copenhagen in July. Their supporters are hoping that kiNgg and crew can put up a better performance this time and maybe upset some of the best EMEA and North American rosters in Istanbul, Turkey.

Celebrate Leviatán’s first time at VALORANT Champions by using the same crosshair of your favorite player in the all-Chilean squad in your own VALORANT games.

All crosshair codes for Leviatán VALORANT players at VCT Champions

Take aim like @LeviatanGG 🎯



Import the code below into your in-game settings. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/vLl2dSozGu — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) August 31, 2022

Leviatán adverso: 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Leviatán kiNgg: 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Leviatán melser: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Leviatán shy: 0;P;o;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Leviatán Tacolilla: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75

How to copy and use a pro player’s crosshair in VALORANT

If you want to use the same crosshair of one of the Leviatán players listed above, all you have to do is copy the crosshair code and open the Settings page in the VALORANT client. Head to the crosshair tab and simply click “Import Crosshair Profile” icon. Then paste the crosshair code and that crosshair will now have a profile in your own account.

