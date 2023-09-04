KRÜ Esports VALORANT pro Daveeys dies aged 23

Professional VALORANT player Santiago “Daveeys” Ruiz died on Sept. 3, his former team KRÜ Esports announced on Sept. 4.

Ruiz died on Sunday, one day after his 23rd birthday. The Colombian pro had been playing for KRÜ since October 2022 and attended VALORANT Champions in August, after helping KRÜ secure a spot through the VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier in July.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to inform you that, after suffering a medical issue on Sunday, Daveeys passed away,” KRÜ’s statement reads. “There is no way to soften this, it took us all by surprise. Daveeys was a spectacular player and a first-class teammate. With his trademark hard-working humility, he was proud to be able to inspire and represent his country and region at the top of the global VALORANT.”

Es con profunda tristeza que tenemos que comunicarles que, tras sufrir una descompensación el domingo, falleció @Daveeys21.



No hay forma de suavizar esto, nos tomó a todos por sorpresa.



Daveeys, Santi, era un player espectacular y un compañero de primera. Con su característica… pic.twitter.com/muuHmBfCII — KRÜ Esports (@KRUesports) September 4, 2023

KRÜ ended the statement by asking the community to support Ruiz’s friends and family at this tough moment. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Colombia, and fans are welcome to join the family in this final goodbye.

Several prominent VALORANT players and teams already reacted to the announcement, mourning Ruiz’s sudden passing.

“One of the most humble and great guys I’ve had the opportunity to meet, my condolences to his family and friends,” VCT caster Pablo “xrm” Oliveira said. “When I was sad, you were always there to cheer me up, you were and will keep being my friend wherever you are, I love you my friend,” KRÜ player Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari said.

Ruiz’s death is the second tragic passing the VCT scene had this year as former Vitality player Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrene died in June.

