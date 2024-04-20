‘Knows something we don’t’: Only one viewer has perfect VCT Americas Pick’ems, and he’s a pro

Week two for VCT Americas stage one ended on April 16, with just one out of 24,469 viewers nailing the Pick’ems. VALORANT fans now wonder if this user has the script, as the community locks in their picks for week three.

Recommended Videos

On April 18, one VALORANT fan discovered that SaD Esports’ IGL Mitchell “Zoestol” Keaton is the only user with perfect Pick’ems for VCT Americas so far. Most commenters were surprised at how they managed to predict Leviatán beating Sentinels, which has arguably been the biggest upset.

Zoestol’s picks for the remaining matches. Screenshot by Dot Esports via VLR.gg

“What kind of lunatic predicts both LEV matches correctly,” one user wrote, surprised that the SaD captain managed to predict the reigning Masters Madrid champs would lose to LEV, who themselves dropped their series against Cloud9—in triple overtime, no less.

Another player believes Zoestol has the upper hand with the Pick’ems due to SaD scrimming with tier one teams. This certainly gives them more insight than an average player, but results hardly matter in practice matches. Additionally, no viewer could’ve guessed Erick “aspas” Santos getting 47 kills on map one against SEN.

“I don’t think this team will allow the same kind of things to happen,” FNS said on April 19, predicting NRG Esports will beat LEV by ignoring aspas in their match on April 21. Zoestol has also picked NRG in their Pick’ems for week three but they’ve predicted LOUD will beat Sentinels in week four.

Given that SEN beat LOUD in a hard-fought series the last time they played, it’ll be interesting to see whether this prediction comes to fruition. Only the top three teams from each group qualify for the VCT Americas stage one playoffs, which start on May 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more