Is xQc buying a VALORANT team?

Some of the most popular streamers on the planet have picked up VALORANT rosters recently, so it’s no surprise that Twitch star xQc could enter the fray.

Today Canadian Twitch streamer xQc doubled down on his pledge to enter the VALORANT scene by picking up a roster, he said in a stream chat. Other streamers have beaten him to the punch, with Ludwig and Disguised Toast each acquiring a North American team in the Challengers division over the past few months.

It begs the question—which team could he sign?

Turtle Troop

The most obvious choice is Turtle Troop, the last unsigned team in the North American Challengers division.

Turtle Troop isn’t the best team in Group A by any means, but the team isn’t bad. Turtle Troop recently took down Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL-owned team Moist Moguls, previously known as Breakthru.

The win took Turtle Troop to a 1-2 record, equalling Moist Moguls, Oxygen Esports, and Shopify Rebellion in Group A.

Another team in Challengers—The Guard, FaZe?

XQc could wait out the rest of the season in North American Challengers to find out whether an organization would release its roster.

Occasionally organizations depart from esports entirely due to financial instability. .

One organization that made significant downsizing is The Guard. The Kroenke Sports and Entertainment-owned team recently laid off almost all of its employees, leaving a skeleton crew at the company.

Perhaps xQc could purchase The Guard, which would grant him one of the best teams in the Challengers division.

FaZe could be another option. A financial report from Forbes indicated that FaZe faces ‘substantial doubt’ that the organization will survive in the near future. If FaZe exits VALORANT, then it’d be perfect for xQc to swoop in.

It’s unclear whether xQc would splash the cash to sign a VALORANT team. Ludwig revealed that it cost around half a million dollars to afford a roster and fulfill salary expectations. But it’s safe to say xQc could afford a VALORANT team, the question remains whether he’ll go through with it.