International LAN rookies end NRG’s VALORANT Champions run early in shocking rematch upset

Today’s VALORANT Champions knockout stage matches have seen Chinese teams proving they have every right to share the Los Angeles stage with the best of the best.

While many were likely expecting Edward Gaming to come out on top of their match against Giants, it’s no understatement to say international LAN newcomers BiliBili Gaming were the underdogs heading into their rematch against NRG.

Despite winning the first time they met in the Champions group stage, NRG is infamous for never losing rematches. Only a few VALORANT teams have managed to beat them twice in a row in recent seasons, including LOUD in the LOCK//IN tournament in São Paulo and in the Americas League season earlier this year. The NRG players were very confident heading into their elimination match against BiliBili.

“You guys are going home, 100%” 👀



ardiis has a message for Bilibili, as the rematch is set pic.twitter.com/oaLiXUU61A — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) August 12, 2023

“You guys are going home, 100 percent,” NRG duelist Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks stated in a post-match interview when asked if he had any words for the rookie Chinese squad after defeating Zeta Division. “I guarantee that.”

Unfortunately for the NA represenatives, ardiis wasn’t able to make good on that promise, with the BiliBili roster proceeding to sweep them 2-0 again. Ardiis, in particular, was outplayed by BLG’s duelist Wang “whzy” Haozhe, who put up an ACS of 313 with 45 kills across both maps to ardiis’ 176 ACS and 24 kills.

That said, it was BiliBili’s Viper star, Lei “yosemite” Wang who stole the show, taking second for kills with 41 and making essential plays to keep BLG ahead.

And i took it personal. https://t.co/Xe52VXDyz0 — BLG yosemite (@yosemiteOvO) August 13, 2023

NRG’s 2023 VCT season has now officially come to a close, though they will likely participate in at least some of the over 40 VALORANT tournaments Riot has scheduled for its upcoming OFF//SEASON.

Meanwhile, BiliBili will join their Chinese peers EDG in the playoffs stage of Champions where they’ll face off against South Korean powerhouse DRX next up.

