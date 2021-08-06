How to watch the EMEA VCT Stage 3: Challengers playoffs

It all comes down to this.

It’s the deciding moment for teams in Europe, Turkey, and CIS.

The VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three playoffs will determine which four teams make it to Masters Berlin in September.

Starting on Aug. 12, six teams representing Europe, three Turkey, and three CIS will compete in a double-elimination bracket. The teams will be seeded based on results from their respective regions.

The first and second-seeded teams from Europe, and the first-seeded teams from Turkey and CIS will begin the tournament in round two of the upper bracket, while the remaining eight teams will play in the opening round.

Every match in the playoffs—apart from the lower bracket final on Aug. 21 and the grand final on Aug. 22—will be a best-of-three. The two exceptions will be decided by a best-of-five.

Participating teams

Europe

Acend

FunPlus Phoenix

G2 Esports

Giants Gaming

Guild Esports

Team Liquid

Turkey

FIRE FLUX ESPORTS

Oxygen Esports

SuperMassive Blaze

The CIS

ForZe

Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere

Patch 3.02, KAY/O

Riot has confirmed that the playoffs will be played on Patch 3.02 and KAY/O, the game’s newest agent, will be available. The patch will have almost no bearing on the event. The main changes to the game came in the form of the economy in Patch 3.0 on June 22. Players should be accustomed to these changes at this stage of the circuit.

Schedule

The EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers playoffs kick off on Aug. 12 with the opening round of the tournament. The event will continue on until Aug. 22, where a champion will be crowned in the grand final. The four top teams of the event will advance straight to Berlin.

Where to watch

The event will be streamed in English and ten other languages, including, of course, Turkish and Russian, but also German, French, Italian, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, Finnish, and Czech. The main hub is VALORANT’s official Twitch channel. A second, third, and fourth channel will be available throughout the course of the tournament.

The event will be broadcast in English on the main channel on Monday to Thursday and Saturday, the second channel on Friday and Sunday, the third channel on Monday to Friday and Sunday, and the fourth channel on Saturday. Each channel will feature live commentary and analysis.