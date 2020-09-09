How to watch BLAST Invitational: VALORANT Ignition Series

G2 look to secure their seventh consecutive win.

Danish tournament organizer BLAST is joining forces with Twitch to host the final installment of the Ignition Series in Europe.

Broadcast on Twitch, the three-day event will feature four of the top teams in the world for a massive €50,000 (roughly $59,000) prize pool.

FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports will go head-to-head in a best-of-three format, ahead of the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

G2 Esports are currently the reigning kings of Europe, winning six of their last Ignition Series tournaments. Team Liquid and FunPlus Phoenix though, are strong contenders, having secured multiple first and second-place finishes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Invitational, including the format, teams, players, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Four teams

Double-elimination bracket, best-of-threes

Upper and lower bracket, chance at redemption

Grand final, best-of-five

Participants

FunPlus Phoenix

ANGE1

Shao

ShadoW

Meddo

Zyppan

Coach: d00mbr0s

Ninjas in Pyjamas

rhyme

luckeRRR

Fearoth

HyP

CREA

G2 Esports

mixwell

PaTiTek

pyth

ardiis

Davidp

Team Liquid

ec1s

soulcas

Kryptix

L1NK

ScreaM

Coach: Sliggy

Schedule

Image via BLAST

Round one

Friday, Sept. 11

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Friday, Sept. 11

G2 Esports vs. Team Liquid

Upper bracket

Saturday, Sept. 12

TBD vs. TBD

Lower bracket

Saturday, Sept. 12

TBD vs. TBD

Final

Sunday, Sept. 13

TBD vs. TBD

Where to watch

The best place to watch the BLAST invitational is BLAST’s official Twitch channel. There you’ll find live commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride.