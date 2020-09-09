How to watch BLAST Invitational: VALORANT Ignition Series

Danish tournament organizer BLAST is joining forces with Twitch to host the final installment of the Ignition Series in Europe.
Broadcast on Twitch, the three-day event will feature four of the top teams in the world for a massive €50,000 (roughly $59,000) prize pool.
FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, and G2 Esports will go head-to-head in a best-of-three format, ahead of the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.
G2 Esports are currently the reigning kings of Europe, winning six of their last Ignition Series tournaments. Team Liquid and FunPlus Phoenix though, are strong contenders, having secured multiple first and second-place finishes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the BLAST Invitational, including the format, teams, players, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
- Four teams
- Double-elimination bracket, best-of-threes
- Upper and lower bracket, chance at redemption
- Grand final, best-of-five
Participants
FunPlus Phoenix
- ANGE1
- Shao
- ShadoW
- Meddo
- Zyppan
- Coach: d00mbr0s
Ninjas in Pyjamas
- rhyme
- luckeRRR
- Fearoth
- HyP
- CREA
G2 Esports
- mixwell
- PaTiTek
- pyth
- ardiis
- Davidp
Team Liquid
- ec1s
- soulcas
- Kryptix
- L1NK
- ScreaM
- Coach: Sliggy
Schedule
Round one
Friday, Sept. 11
- FunPlus Phoenix vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
Friday, Sept. 11
- G2 Esports vs. Team Liquid
Upper bracket
Saturday, Sept. 12
- TBD vs. TBD
Lower bracket
Saturday, Sept. 12
- TBD vs. TBD
Final
Sunday, Sept. 13
- TBD vs. TBD
Where to watch
The best place to watch the BLAST invitational is BLAST’s official Twitch channel. There you’ll find live commentary from James “BanKs” Banks and Mitch “MitchMan” McBride.