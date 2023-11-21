How to unlock and earn all Community Challenges 2023 rewards in VALORANT

I must queue, the community needs me.

With tournaments and new content, VALORANT had another vibrant year in 2023, and Riot Games decided to put the icing on the cake with a set of Community Challenges that will distribute rewards to the entire player base.

Community Challenges in VALORANT are different from your standard weekly and daily quests. All active players get to compete in Community Challenges, and completing them unlock rewards that come in the form of redeemable code in VALORANT.

What are the 2023 Community Challenges in VALORANT and how to complete them?

Riot announced there would be three weeks of community challenges in VALORANT, and here’s all of them.

Week two: Contribute to 500,300,100 kills with either a Vandal or Phantom in any mode.

Week three: Earn 300,000,000 assists in any game mode.

Don’t let the gigantic numbers attached to these quests scare you because you’ll be progressing through them with everyone else. This means more than 20 million active players will grind toward completing these challenges, so they shouldn’t take more than a week to finish.

All the Community Challenges 2023 rewards in VALORANT

Each week in Community Challenges 2023 comes with a unique reward. These types of rewards hold a sentimental value for most players as they can only be acquired during their respective events.

Week one: Seal of Approval Gun Buddy

Seal of Approval Gun Buddy Week two: Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards

Not a Peep & VERSUS // Deadlock + Gekko Player Cards Week three: Wingman Spray

Not a bad way to start the week. Image via Riot Games The perfect player card for Gekko mains. Image via Riot Games Spray two of these next to each other for the best experience. Image via Riot Games

For example, if the VALORANT community completes the week one challenge, then its attached reward will be released with a redeemable code. I expect Riot to share this code with us through VALORANT’s Twitter account or inside the game with an announcement.

How to participate in VALORANT‘s Community Challenges 2023 and where to track its progress

VALORANT players will automatically participate in Community Challenges 2023 by default, meaning you don’t have to activate or sign up for anything.

The progress report for the three weekly quests will be available on VALORANT‘s social media on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.