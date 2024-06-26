How to fix error code 54 in VALORANT

Error code 54 in VALORANT can be a pretty frustrating experience for players. It prevents them from accessing account details on launch. It can disrupt your gaming before it even begins, leaving you unable to jump into matches with your friends or continue your competitive climb.

I’ve encountered error 54 on multiple occasions, each time requiring a different approach to resolve the issue. Once, it appeared during a routine launch, while another instance occurred when I was linking my PC and PlayStation 5 accounts. In both cases, VALORANT refused to return to normal functionality without intervention.

How do you fix error 54 in VALORANT?

Take a second look at this error and it might be gone already. Image via Riot Games

The most effective fix for error 54 is to restart VALORANT and the Riot Client. This may seem overly simple, but it allows your game to reconnect to Riot’s servers. If you connect to a functioning server on the restart, you can bypass the error.

If a restart doesn’t solve the problem, you can try these additional steps:

Change your DNS addresses: If you use your ISP’s default DNS settings, swap it with Google or Cloudflare’s addresses, and vice versa. Restart your router or modem: This is the quickest way to troubleshoot your network. Repair VALORANT’s files: In most cases, you won’t need to complete this step, but you never know what corrupted files can do.

VALORANT’S error 54 is often only temporary, and the ultimate solution may be to wait it out. In the meantime, you can check VALORANT‘s server status to see if there are any ongoing issues might be causing the error.

What causes error 54 in VALORANT?

Cracking the code of this error is harder than it looks. Image via Riot Games

In my experience and research, the primary cause of error 54 in VALORANT appears to be related to the game’s servers. This error surfaces when there’s an inconsistency or problem with server connections.

Worldwide outages are a fairly common culprit, but you may also encounter this error if you’re unlucky enough to connect to a malfunctioning server when you’re loading up the hero shooter to play. The issue isn’t always on Riot’s end—sometimes, local network problems or ISP issues can also trigger error 54. When it’s the latter, you’ll need to take action to fix this error and troubleshoot your home network.

Understanding the cause can help you determine the best course of action. If it’s a widespread issue, waiting for Riot to resolve the problem is your best bet. However, if it’s a local connection issue, troubleshooting your network is necessary.

