When is VALORANT’s new Evori Dreamwings bundle releasing?

If you’ve been looking for a cute and magical VALORANT skin bundle to wield into battle, look no further than the mystical Evori Dreamwings skin collection—and it’s coming out very soon.

With skin for popular weapon choices like the Vandal, Ghost, Spectre, and Odin, this adorable skin collection will warm your heart and burn a hole in your wallet, since it will cost around $100 USD. It boasts custom animations and sound effects, a custom finisher, and a special song that plays when a weapon is fully upgraded, making it one of the best skins in the game in terms of features.

If you’re looking to pick up a wand and a familiar to accompany you in your firefights, here is the release date for VALORANT‘s new Evori Dreamwings bundle.

VALORANT Evori Dreamwings bundle release date

Terrari, the Rabbit. Image via Riot Games.

VALORANT‘s highly-anticipated Evori Dreamwings skin bundle will be dropping on live servers for Patch 9.0 on Wednesday, June 26. Depending on the weapon, players will discover five different familiars that will help them reload their weapon, pop up during weapon inspects, and emote during a match.

Get ready to meet Evori the Butterfly, Lunari the Cat, Solari the Mouse, Terrari the Rabbit and Amari the Bear as they shimmer, shine, and help you shoot down your foes in the heat of battle. The bundle will also have a unique wand melee weapon, five animated player cards, a reactive gun buddy, and five different titles.

