How to get the 2023 Pride cards in VALORANT

When Pride month rolls around, Riot Games goes all out with an event in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community across all of its titles, including VALORANT. This year is no different, as Pride cards have returned, alongside various cosmetics, including Pride gun buddies.

These rewards did not automatically get added to players’ accounts in 2022, though, so VALORANT fans had to acquire them in the game manually. At the time of writing, Riot hasn’t made an official announcement regarding this year’s event, but we expect the claiming method to stay the same since it was a rather easy process.

How do I get the 2023 Pride cards on my VALORANT profile?

Launch VALORANT.

Go to the in-game store.

Choose the Pride bundle of your preference from the Pride collection.

Click on the price, which will be zero credits, and complete the process to add the Pride card to your profile.

The Pride cards were harder to acquire in 2021 since all were tied to different codes that players had to redeem inside the game. Not only did the fans were required to get familiar with the game’s come redemption system, but they were also required to find Pride card codes.

Once the Pride event goes live in VALORANT, make sure to check out the timer inside the in-game shop since it’ll indicate how long players will have to claim the event cosmetics.

If Riot decides to change up the redemption system again for 2023, we’ll update this article accordingly.

