Category:
Valorant

How to fix play button not working in VALORANT

Why won't it let me play, damn it.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 10:09 am
Iso reloading his sheriff next to a box on Haven in VALORANT
Image via Riot Games

While there are a lot of VALORANT errors to deal with, nothing feels as bad as when the play button stops working or randomly decides to grey out. I’m sure many have faced this problem, especially after restarting the game. 

Recommended Videos

As confusing as it looks, here’s why the play button in VALORANT may get disabled and possible ways to fix the error. 

How to fix VALORANT’s play button not working error

VALORANT launch page
Turn that play button red again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While VALORANT’s play button not working sounds like an internal or server issue, it may not be the case. The button may grey out due to a system error, internet instability, or temporary errors related to the Riot Client or Vanguard. Whatever the cause, here are the workarounds you should try. 

Restart your PC

Rebooting my PC has helped me eliminate the play button not working error in VALORANT almost every time I faced it so far. It might be an annoying workaround, especially if your duo is waiting for you to return to the lobby, but it is the best fix to try first. 

Check your internet connection

While it is a rare cause, an unstable network may be the culprit. Check if your internet is working well, and if not, you can try the following fixes:

  1. Reboot your router and modem. 
  2. Switch to a direct connection if you’re on WiFi.
  3. Switch to a gaming-friendly DNS.
  4. Disable VPN. 
  5. Talk to your ISP.

Check for server issues

If rebooting doesn’t help fix the error, it’s likely a server error causing it. You can check VALORANT’s server status from its official website or social pages. If it’s a server error, your friends will likely have the same problem, so the best thing to do is wait for Riot to fix things up. There is nothing you can do to fix a server hiccup yourself.

If none of the cases fit your situation, you can submit a support ticket for Riot Games Support to check and offer tailored solutions based on your situation.  

related content
Read Article Sentinels’ VALORANT round count doubles all remaining VCT Americas Kickoff teams
Zachary "zekken" Patrone leans back in his chair during Sentinels' match at the VCT Americas Kickoff.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Sentinels’ VALORANT round count doubles all remaining VCT Americas Kickoff teams
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Next VALORANT act will let Premier teams form at any point during the season 
Jett and Phoenix watch as Cypher, Viper, and Yoru walk out of the shadows.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Next VALORANT act will let Premier teams form at any point during the season 
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to buy and use VALORANT prepaid gift cards
VALORANT agents Deadlock and Jett next to one another.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
How to buy and use VALORANT prepaid gift cards
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Sentinels’ VALORANT round count doubles all remaining VCT Americas Kickoff teams
Zachary "zekken" Patrone leans back in his chair during Sentinels' match at the VCT Americas Kickoff.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Sentinels’ VALORANT round count doubles all remaining VCT Americas Kickoff teams
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Next VALORANT act will let Premier teams form at any point during the season 
Jett and Phoenix watch as Cypher, Viper, and Yoru walk out of the shadows.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Next VALORANT act will let Premier teams form at any point during the season 
Justin-Ivan Labilles Justin-Ivan Labilles Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to buy and use VALORANT prepaid gift cards
VALORANT agents Deadlock and Jett next to one another.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
How to buy and use VALORANT prepaid gift cards
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 27, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com