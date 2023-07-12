How to fix ‘could not enter matchmaking’ error in VALORANT

Try these solutions to get back into the game.

Encountering problems when trying to load into a VALORANT match is never fun. Sometimes, it’s an issue with the servers or it’s an issue with Riot Games’ anti-cheat acting up.

A common issue players might encounter is the “could not enter matchmaking” error, meaning you can’t connect to VALORANT’s multiplayer servers.

While there isn’t a guaranteed fix for this annoying issue, there are a few ways that can help you get back into the game.

What is the “could not enter matchmaking” error in VALORANT?

The “could not enter matchmaking” error appears when players are unable to connect to the official VALORANT servers. There are several issues that could cause the error to appear, including your internet service or server-side problems.

The first thing players should do is check if it’s a widespread issue or if it’s isolated to their connection. The best way to check if it’s a major issue is through official Riot channels.

The VALORANT Service Status page is constantly updated when significant issues are occurring, letting players know the developers are aware of the problem. The official VALORANT Twitter page will also update players if there are any issues they need to be aware of when trying to play.

Finally, players can check the third-party website Down Detector. This site allows users to share the issues their experiencing and see what other players are reporting. The website includes a useful map and timeline of reported issues that can help indicate how long and where the problems are occurring. Just remember that Down Detector is a third-party website and is not guaranteed to be correct.

Check your local connection

The “could not enter matchmaking” error can also appear if there is an issue with your computer’s internet connection. The best way to ensure the issue isn’t on your end is to double-check that your system is connected to the internet, whether that’s over Wi-Fi or with a wired connection.

You can also restart your computer, modem, and VALORANT to see if the issue is resolved. But this issue is likely caused by internet connection problems, so these steps might not be necessary.

