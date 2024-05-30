How to complete the basic training event in VALORANT

VALORANT Patch 8.10 completely overhauled the onboarding process for new players, providing a much clearer path of learning and progression to prepare them for regular competitive play.

New players will have the opportunity to learn the basics and unlock a few cosmetics to get things started. They’ll also have the chance to earn two VALORANT agent unlocks during basic training.

How do I complete the basic training event in VALORANT?

The basic training event is for new players only, so you won’t be able to access it if you’ve already completed all the tasks. The good news, though, is that if you’ve already completed all the applicable tasks, it means you’ve unlocked all the basic training event rewards already.

The basic training event does not replace the tutorial that all new players and accounts must complete in the training range. You’ll still have to run through the basics of VALORANT, including movement, aiming, ability usage, and spike planting.

Start small, go big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you complete the tutorial mission, you’ll land at the basic training event page. The Intro section should already be complete if you’ve beaten the tutorial, which will grant you a free agent unlock. The next section, Combat, will task you with killing 10 enemies, purchasing 15 weapons, and using abilities 20 times.

One single unrated game should give you plenty of opportunities to complete all these tasks, which will reward you with the V Protocol player card and the Recruit title. You’ll also be able to track each task during a match from the missions tab in the main menu.

After completing the Combat section, you’ll unlock three additional sections that will unlock more cosmetics, including the Coin gun buddy and one additional agent unlock. Once basic training is complete, the event page should just disappear from your menu. Welcome to VALORANT.

