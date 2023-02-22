How to change FOV in VALORANT

VALORANT lets players dive head-first into their settings to create the setup that’s perfect for them. Gamers can tinker with the tunings of crosshair, resolution, and graphics settings to develop a comfortable experience to make tapping heads all the easier.

Field of view settings morphs the observable world around a player. Gamers can stretch their field of view, making characters look bigger, or they can extend their peripheral to make sure they’re not getting flanked. When a player increases their FOV, their peripheral view lengthens and the image in front of them appears farther away. If a player reduces their FOV, objects in front of them appear larger but limit their peripheral vision.

This is an incredibly useful feature, and some gamers prefer the higher FOV purely for the look of it.

How do I change my FOV in VALORANT?

Image via Riot Games

Several FPS titles integrate FOV settings to allow players to feel as comfortable as they’d like in the game. Games like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike allow players to mess around with settings like FOV, however, VALORANT doesn’t allow you to change your FOV.

However, players can change their resolutions to make their FOV change slightly. By changing their aspect ratio from 16:9 to 4:3, players can achieve a change in FOV. If you’ve played CS:GO and messed around with your aspect ratio, it’s very similar to this process. It may not be perfect, but right now it’s the only way to change things.

Unfortunately, there’s been no indication that Riot will implement this feature in the future either. Players will have to play on the same FOV until they bring in the option.