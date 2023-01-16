How much is TenZ’s total net worth? TenZ net worth breakdown

His value keeps on going up.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo is a Canadian professional VALORANT player of Vietnamese descent. He currently plays for Sentinels and is widely considered to be one of the best players in the scene. TenZ used to play CS:GO professionally for Cloud9, but switched to VALORANT in 2021 after Sentinels paid a seven-figure number to acquire him from Cloud9. Since then, his popularity as an esports and streaming star has exploded.

His Twitch and YouTube videos pull big viewership regularly, generating lots of additional revenue to complement his esports earnings and, in turn, his total net worth.

Name Tyson Ngo Date of Birth May 5, 2001 Height 5”11 Nationality Canadian and Vietnamese Partner Kyedae Shymko Net Worth $1.5 million Source of Income Esports and Streaming

What is TenZ’s total net worth?

Tenz’s estimated net worth is around $1.5 million. This number is based on the 3.2 million followers he has on Twitch (averaging more than 20,000 viewers per stream since his popularity boom), the 1.6 million subscribers he has on YouTube—of which his highest video has six million views—the $100,000 he’s racked up from esports winnings in VALORANT and CS:GO, and his salary.

How much does TenZ earn from esports?

TenZ has made around $93,950 in winnings from VALORANT, and $15,768 in winnings from CS:GO. Shroud also estimates he earns up to $20,000 a month via his contract with Sentinels.

Photo via Riot Games

How much does TenZ earn from Twitch and YouTube?

TenZ has 1,690 active subscribers on Twitch and is believed to earn around $3.50 per month for each one. Based on those numbers, he earns around $6,000 per month on Twitch from subscribers and likely earns more for each ad he broadcasts.

Similarly, TenZ averages around two million views on YouTube each month. Assuming he gets paid around $3 CPM (per 1000 views), there’s a good chance he earns around $6,000 a month.

Does TenZ have any other income revenues?

Like other popular esports and streaming stars, TenZ has sponsorship deals that contribute to his earnings and total net worth. For example, he has deals with G Fuel, Xtryfy, Secret Lab, and AimLab.

FAQs about TenZ

Has TenZ won any major esports events?

TenZ has won several major VALORANT events, including:

VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters

VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers 2

VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals

VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters – Reykjavík

VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers 1

VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

Who is TenZ’s partner?

TenZ has been dating 100 Thieves content creator Kyedae Shymko for several years, and in Aug. 2022, the pair announced they were engaged. They’ll likely get married in the next year or two.

Is TenZ’s friends with Shroud?

Yes, TenZ and Shroud are friends and even teammates at one point. They still play together often on the stream.