Here are the VALORANT crosshair codes for Team Liquid at VCT Champions 2022

No need to scream, we've got the codes you're looking for.

For the second straight year, Team Liquid have arrived at VCT Champions, the VALORANT world championship, via the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier. Last year, Liquid impressed as part of European domination. But this year, the team somehow looks even more deadly.

The stars of the Liquid show are ScreaM and Jamppi without question, with ScreaM taking on the role of primary duelist while Jamppi is the dedicated Chamber main. But Liquid’s success is not determined solely by these two. The trio of Nivera, soulcas, and newest addition dimasick is as exceptional of a supporting cast as you could ask for, holding down the initiator, controller, and default sentinel roles.

Coming into Champions, Liquid have been playing their best VALORANT as of late after decisive back-to-back wins over G2 and M3C. But before they took the stage against Leviatán, Riot shared the crosshair codes for all five players, giving you the opportunity to use the same crosshairs that Liquid players hit so many headshots with.

All crosshair codes for Liquid VALORANT players at VCT Champions

Get yourself a crosshair from EMEA's @TeamLiquid!



Check out the codes below to match your favorite pro. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/QstHBbTI2b — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) August 31, 2022

Here are all of the crosshair codes for all five members of Team Liquid’s VALORANT starting roster.

Liquid ScreaM 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Liquid Jamppi 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0 Liquid Nivera 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;o;0.5 Liquid soulcas 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Liquid dimasick 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

To use one of these crosshair codes yourself, copy the code and open the settings page in the VALORANT client. Head to the crosshair tab and click the Import Crosshair Profile icon with the down arrow. Paste the code and it should create a new crosshair profile you can rename.

Check out the full list of pro player VALORANT crosshair codes here, which includes all players at VCT Champions 2022.