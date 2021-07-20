Riot Games is set to introduce Patch 3.02 to VALORANT today. It isn’t a major update, but the devs have fixed some bugs concerning Sage, KAY/O, and Raze.

Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create a “silver peek,” a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and creating an advantageous line of sight. As for KAY/O, the agent introduced in Patch 3.0, Riot has fixed the issue that was applying KAY/O’s textures to weapons when he’s re-stabilized during his ULT NULL/cmd(X). The devs also removed Raze’s ability to place Boombot through some walls.

Aside from game bugs, a number of social bugs have been addressed in Patch 3.02 as well. Riot fixed a bug where the team-voice volume sliders would always reset to 50, a bug where the scrollbar in the social panel would sometimes display incorrectly, and the pixelated border surrounding the unranked icon in the Hover Card UI, among other things.

The next time you play VALORANT, you’ll see the devs changed how clipping is calculated, which “should result in less clipping overall” during gameplay. You can read the full Patch 3.02 notes below.

Bug fixes

Agents

Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create a sliver peek. “‘Sliver peek’ refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and creating an advantageous line of sight,” according to Riot.

Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X).

Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls.

Social

Fixed a bug where the Team-voice volume sliders would always reset to 50.

Fixed a bug where the scrollbar in the Social Panel would sometimes display incorrectly.

Fixed the pixelated border surrounding the Unranked icon in the Hover Card UI.

Fixed an issue where the blurred background would sometimes make friend notes illegible in the Hover Card UI.

Fixed a bug where the VCT Masters Reykjavik Winner Title would get overlapped by the Player Card in the Hover Card UI.

Game system updates

Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall in your gameplay. “Yes, things are still going to clip, but you will see a noticeable lack of hands, melees, abilities, and general effects poking through thin walls,” according to Riot.



Social updates

Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+ rankings in the Hover Card UI.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.