Here are the full notes and updates for VALORANT Patch 2.05

VALORANT’s Patch 2.05 is here and it brings with it some key bug fixes and solutions to AFK players ruining competitive matches.

A massive bug fix coming to the game addresses Killjoy's Lockdown ultimate ability: jumping no longer places it on walls. A bug with the defuse range circle on the mini-map has been fixed and it should be visible again. Many bugs with Cypher's cam have also been fixed, including one where he could tag through Sage's walls.

This patch will feature improved AFK detection and will have steeper penalties to combat players just leaving others hanging in matches. The penalties will come in queue restrictions, experience penalties, bans from competitive queue, and ultimately, bans from the game itself should it be that severe.

If you dodge a competitive game, you'll receive a small rank penalty. The layout of the Custom Game feature has been changed as well.

Chat offenses will also be dealt with more harshly. You can be restricted from competitive queues or banned from the game itself with enough penalties.

Additionally, Sova and Astra will get unique keybinds for flying up and down in Sova's drone and Astra's Astral Form.

The full patch notes are available on the official VALORANT website.

