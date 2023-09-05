Some quick changes after the new act started.

VALORANT Patch 7.05 is by no means as drastic as the 7.04 patch that kicked off Episode Seven, Act Two—unless you’re a scummy bot booster, Astra main, or definitive Sunset hater or lover.

Alongside a handful of bug fixes, there are three main focal points of Patch 7.05: new competitive restrictions aimed at stemming the tide of bots and boosters, a significant buff to one of ranked’s least popular agents, and the official introduction of the newest map into the competitive map pool. These changes mostly affect competitive only, but the ranked mode is a staple of VALORANT.

The VALORANT Patch 7.05 patch notes are based on the publicly released PBE (Public Beta Environment) notes. Let’s dive in.

What’s coming in VALORANT Patch 7.05?

New competitive queue restrictions

The only bot we like. Image via Riot Games

Due to “a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players,” Riot Games has implemented new restrictions to competitive play. Ascendant and higher players will only be able to invite players that are ranked Platinum or higher to their competitive party.

The scourge of bots and boosters has been negatively effecting the competitive VALORANT ecosystem for some time, with players getting sabotaged by bots on their own team, while also frequently running into much higher ranked opponents that are boosting much lower ranked teammates. With this change, players should run into less of the most highly ranked players that are boosting teammates in five-stacks.

Significant Astra buff to Astral form

Open your ears. Image via Riot Games

Astra has fallen off significantly in the competitive meta, and while this upcoming change won’t launch her back into the top echelon, it will help. Starting in VALORANT Patch 7.05, Astra will be able to hear everything around her body while in Astral Form.

Previously, audio has been dampened while Astra was in Astral Form, resulting in her being rushed by enemy players and preventing her from using sound queues to detonate her star abilities. With this change, she can hopefully climb out of the bottom tiers of competitive agents.

Sunset joining the competitive map pool

Golden hour. Image via Riot Games

Sunset, Riot’s love letter to its hometown of Los Angeles, will officially join the active competitive map pool in VALORANT Patch 7.05. Sunset has been playable up to this point in it’s separate, Swiftplay-only queue, as well as in other modes like Spike Rush and deathmatch.

Mid control will be a very common focal point across all competitive maps, with a high change that rounds and matches are resolved quicker, given how close the barrier drop locations are to each other.

All bug fixes coming in Patch 7.05

Here are the bug fixes coming in VALORANT Patch 7.05.

General fixes

Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100 percent volume when Alt-Tab-ing out of game.

Agent fixes

Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X).

Fixed a bug where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko’s Wingman (Q) walks near it.

Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen’s Dark Cover (E) ability.

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed on stairs.

Patch 7.05 is expected to go live on Sept. 6, with full official patch notes to be released then.

