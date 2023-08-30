Even after nerfs Jett still can still climb the pyramid on VALORANT’s Breeze

Jett mains were devastated when they found out their beloved VALORANT agent would be nerfed at the start of Episode 7 Act Two, but they’re already finding ways to work around it—especially on the updated map Breeze.

One of the biggest blows Jett has received involves her Updraft ability, which was decreased from two charges to one. Updraft not only provides Jett with extra movement to combo with her Blade Storm ultimate but also allows her to reach high spots on the map that most other agents can’t get to. With just one Updraft now (along with the rest of her nerfed kit), she’s a lot more limited in the plays she can make.

For example, Updraft used to be super handy to get Jett on top of the pyramids on Breeze’s A site, but now one charge means she’ll fall short of the high ground. However, shortly after Patch 7.04 went live on Aug. 29, one player shared a clip on how to get Jett on top of the pyramids without using Updraft at all.

To pull this off, the player explained you simply need to use Jett’s passive Drift ability and spam crouch. The great part about the exploit is the fact that Jett’s Drift is completely free, so you don’t even need to waste any money or charge for it, unlike with the Updraft ability.

Of course, you’re not going to want to slowly scale up the pyramid in the middle of battle, but it’s great for getting her into position at the start of the round.

And while Jett mains are taking this as a small victory amid all of the devastating nerfs, they’re also concerned this may be a bug that’ll get fixed later on, with some going so far as to call for the post to be deleted to ensure Riot doesn’t see the glitch.

In the meantime, be sure to abuse it in your Breeze matches while you still can.

