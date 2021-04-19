Here are the 8 teams competing in the NA VCT Stage 2: Challengers 2 main event

After a grueling second leg of the NA VCT Stage Two, the smoke has cleared to reveal the eight teams competing in next weekend’s Challengers Two main event.

With the open qualifier coming to a close yesterday, four VALORANT squads elbowed their way into the main event. They'll be joining the four bottom-placed teams from the Challengers One main event, with each squad hoping to get a spot in the Challengers Finals.

Screengrab via VLR.gg

Here are the eight teams that will go head-to-head at the VCT Stage Two: Challengers Two main event.

Andbox

Built By Gamers

Cloud9 Blue

Immortals

Sentinels

NRG Esports

T1

TSM

Andbox, BBG, C9, and Immortals exited Challengers One early and were eliminated in the lower bracket. But their top-eight finish earned them a spot in this main event without having to play through a taxing open qualifier bracket.

Sentinels, NRG, T1, and TSM weren't as lucky. They all dominated throughout the open qualifiers, however, and can potentially continue that hot streak in the main event. Sentinels, for example, didn't drop a single map over their five-match win streak.

T1 were able to knock out Masters One runner-up FaZe Clan in the quarterfinals, seemingly finding a counter to the aggressive smeag-style. NRG's new addition Ian "tex" Botsch had an impressive showing against Luminosity in the quarterfinals, putting up 43 frags. And TSM's woes may be behind them after Matthew "WARDELL" Yu's incredible performance against Gen.G.

The top four teams from this main event will qualify for Challengers Finals, where 100 Thieves, Version1, Envy, and XSET are already waiting. The top two squads from the finals will move on to Masters Two in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The Challengers Two main event kicks off Thursday, April 22, with C9 taking on T1 and Andbox going toe-to-toe with Sentinels at 2pm CT. Immortals will face off against TSM at 4:30pm CT, along with BBG and NRG's match.

