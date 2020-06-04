Learn a little something from one of the best.

While some of us can’t aim like Hiko, knowing his VALORANT crosshair settings is definitely a start in the right direction.

Hiko made waves today when he announced his retirement from CS:GO, opting to sign with 100 Thieves as the team’s first pro VALORANT player. The FPS veteran has unrivaled talent, with many tuning into his Twitch broadcasts for shooting tips. And today fans got a first look at the crosshair settings he uses to dominate the competition.

Here are Hiko’s new crosshair settings in VALORANT.

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On / 0.71 / 1

On / 0.71 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 8 / 2 / 4

1 / 8 / 2 / 4 Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Like many pro players, Hiko ditches the center dot, outer lines, and crosshair fade with firing error. The pro keeps outlines on to create a clearer crosshair that’s difficult to lose track of. The inner lines are fairly standard—long enough to provide adequate support but not thick enough to block the heads you’re one tapping.

And to maintain a steady crosshair regardless of movement or shooting, Hiko turned off the movement and firing errors.

Hiko’s had an illustrious CS:GO career, winning first place in the 2015 ESL ESEA Pro League Season 2 and second place in ESL One: Cologne 2016 with Team Liquid. The pro ended his CS:GO career with Rogue last year and will now help build the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster as their team captain.