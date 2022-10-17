Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023

Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players.

The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash signing of former XSET player Jordan “AYRIN” He earlier this month. With these new three players, Global Esports’ roster for VCT 2023 has been finalized. The Indian organization revealed at the end of September that it wanted to form a 10-man roster and later decide which six players will travel to São Paulo, Brazil to compete in the inaugural event of VCT 2023.

T3xture has been playing VALORANT professionally since 2021 and was playing for DWG Kia prior to joining Global Esports today. Bazzi, on the other hand, is competing in Riot Games’ FPS since 2020 and has most notably played for Cloud9 Korea and Crazy Raccoon in the past. He was a part of On Sla2ers before joining Global Esports.

WRONSKI is actively competing in VALORANT esports since 2021 and had been plying his trade with Australian organizations such as PEACE, Chiefs, Mindfreak, and ORDER before joining Global Esports today. He became a free agent in September after ORDER released its entire roster shortly after entering voluntary administration in August.

The complete roster of Global Esports for VCT 2023 features six Indian players in the form of Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar, Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani, Akshay “KappA” Sinkar, Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh, Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury, and Pranav “Kohliii” Kohli, in addition to AYRIN, t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI.