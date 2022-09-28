Asian VALORANT team to build a 10-man roster to prepare for VCT 2023

Indian VALORANT team Global Esports, one of the 10 that secured a spot in the Asia partnership league, is set to sign additional players and form a 10-man VALORANT roster heading into the 2023 VCT season.

Global Esports’ plan is to make a 10-man roster, which must reportedly be approved by Riot Games, and boot camp in Korea. The organization will then decide who are the six players that deserve to represent the team at VCT São Paulo in 2023, the inaugural tournament of the franchised program in VALORANT.

Global Esports currently has six Indian players under contract: Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar, Bhavin “HellrangeR” Kotwani, Akshay “KappA” Sinkar, Jayanth “skillZ” Ramesh, Abhirup “Lightningfast” Choudhury, and Pranav “Kohliii” Kohli.

6 man shortlist from those will go to Brazil for the inaugural tournament. — VALORANT India Updates (@valornews_india) September 28, 2022

The Indian team’s approach has not been tested in VALORANT, at least not in the top-tier landscape, but expanded rosters have already been experimented with in other esports like League of Legends and CS:GO. Evil Geniuses is the latest big organization to try it out as it is currently housing a total of 15 North American Counter-Strike players.

The announcement of this 10-man roster initiative comes after it was reported that Global Esports was in talks to merge with Bleed eSports, another Asian organization, for VCT 2023. The talks, however, did not progress because Riot reportedly vetoed the partnership from happening.

Global Esports will compete in the Asia partnership VALORANT league against Paper Rex, ZETA DIVISION, Gen.G, T1, DRX, Team Secret, DetonatioN Gaming, Talon Esports, and Rex Regum Qeon.