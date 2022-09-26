Riot reportedly vetoed partnered VALORANT team merging with another organization for VCT 2023

Global Esports, an India-based organization that secured one of the 10 spots in the Asia VALORANT partnership league, was in talks to join forces with Bleed eSports and compete in VCT 2023 as GE BLEED, according to a report by Dexerto.

Sources told Dexerto that the deal between Global Esports and Bleed was valued at $6 million, but the negotiations were ended once Riot Games stepped in and told its partnered organizations in VALORANT about the league’s restrictions. Riot is set to impose “tight regulations” on strategic partnerships to avoid potential conflicts, according to Dexerto. The publisher will ultimately be the one approving or denying such deals.

Dexerto reported that Global Esports is currently in talks with other strategic partners for VCT 2023 and has met with venture capitalists to possibly launch a round of investments. “I can’t talk about any ongoing deals or discussions, but there are a few interesting discussions,” Global Esports’ CEO and co-founder Rushindra Sinha told Dexerto. “We will be happy to share details when anything materializes.”

The deal Global and Bleed were reportedly considering has been done in VALORANT before with OG Esports and LDN UTD. These two European organizations joined forces and competed under the name OG LDN UTD in VCT 2022.

Global Esports will compete in the VALORANT Asia partnership league against T1, Gen.G, Paper Rex, ZETA Division, DRX, Talon Esports, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, and Rex Regum Qeon. Bleed, on the other hand, is an organization based in Singapore that didn’t apply for a partnership slot.