Former XSET player joins Indian organization Global Esports for VCT 2023

Indian organization Global Esports has signed an XSET player to its VALORANT roster for the Asia international league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports and VLR journalist Seulgi.

The deal was finalized earlier today and Jordan “AYRIN” He is set to travel abroad to Seoul, South Korea to compete with the rest of the roster next year.

Global Esports teased the signing of AYRIN today on its Twitter account and YouTube channel. The video depicts several clips of AYRIN during his tenure with XSET.

Both AYRIN and Global Esports will formally announce the signing in the coming days. The rest of the roster will need to be completed prior to Oct. 15, which is considered the “soft lock” date for teams partnered with Riot Games.

Riot will need to be notified of at least six contracted players on the roster from all 30 partnered organizations on this date.

AYRIN will take up the import slot on the roster since he’s from Canada.

Global Esports represents the Indian region in the Asia international league, which features other prominent organizations such as T1, Gen.G, DRX, Paper Rex, Talon Esports, Team Secret, ZETA Division, and others.

The international leagues will begin next year with a kick-off tournament in São Paulo, Brazil. All 30 teams are set to compete against each other to find out which region is the most dominant. The winning team will earn an extra slot for their region at Masters later in the year.