Game changed: Evil Geniuses signs former Dignitas women’s VALORANT roster

Evil Geniuses is continuing to bolster its growing presence in the developing VALORANT scene following the acquisition of the former Dignitas women’s roster.

The female roster, going by the name EG VALORANT or EG Game Changers VALORANT, consists of captain Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido, Amanda “rain” Smith, Juliana “Showliana” Maransaldi, Melisa “theia” Mundorff, and Stefanie Jones. David “Xp3” Garrido will also come over as coach, according to EG’s announcement tweet. But an exclusive interview with The Washington Post says that main roster coach Christine “potter” Chi will “oversee both teams.”

In that Washington Post interview with EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson, Jameson said that the EG Game Changers roster will relocate to the organization’s Los Angeles facility, where they will have access to “subsidized housing, physical fitness conditioning, nutrition and data-driven training.” The team’s debut is set for the Astral Clash event beginning on Aug. 6, an event that the players qualified for while still under the Dignitas Female banner.

The acquisition of the Game Changers roster is the latest step forward for a growing VALORANT division at EG. The organization entered the scene with the first mixed roster at the beginning of 2021 but eventually parted ways with all of those players except for potter, who eventually took over as head coach. After a dismal 0-5 showing in Stage One of NA VCT this year, the team re-tooled and finished top six in Stage Two, qualifying for the LCQ. Famed NA CS:GO pro Stewie2K recently stepped back from the active EG CS:GO roster to focus on primarily streaming VALORANT.

EG is seeking to improve its stake in VALORANT with a partnered spot in VCT 2023. On July 23, Jameson tweeted out that EG is “still in the running” for a slot.