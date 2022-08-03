Made for VALORANT? Stewie2K showcases all his talent with pixel-perfect Chamber play

He may be taking a step back from active competitive play, but Evil Geniuses streamer Stewie2K is still one of the most skilled players and best aimers when it comes to games like CS:GO and VALORANT.

During one of his first streams since moving to full-time content creation earlier this month, Stewie2K switched on some VALORANT alongside former teammate and fellow streamer Tarik. In one of their ranked matches, the two former EG CS:GO starters and one-time Major winners with Cloud9 ended up trailing on Haven 3-10, with Stewie himself facing a two-vs-four on defense.

But Stewie2K would put on a display that demonstrated why Chamber, in his current state at least, is such a valuable agent for a team’s best aimer to take on. Caught with his knife out in garage, Stewie2K had to quickly switch to the Headhunter pistol ability, which allowed him to catch the slowed-down Jett spraying him down with a phenomenal headshot.

He quickly pivoted to the C site and placed his Rendezvous anchors down, armed with only a Marshal, his Headhunter, and only 31 points of health to his name. He quick-scope headshots the Omen thinking about pushing into the site, and instinctually expected the push through the garage window, catching the Raze there with a ludicrous no-scope headshot. His Sova teammate caught the already damaged Fade at C long to close out a must-win round for Stewie and Tarik’s team.

That play ended up lighting a fire underneath Tarik and the rest of Stewie2K’s teammates: their team was trailing 10-2 at halftime, but ended up coming back to tie it at 11-11. Stewie2K had been quiet in the rounds after his incredible play but delivered a clutch 3K in the final round of regulation to send it to OT. Unfortunately for him and Tarik’s team, they lost in overtime 14-12.

Stewie2K’s skill in VALORANT is certainly exceptional; he’s currently rated in the top half of North American Radiant players and within striking distance of pro players like C9’s vanity and XSET’s dephh, with 305 total competitive victories during the current act. Putting in the time for a 2023 VCT run? We’ll see.