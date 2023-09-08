G2 reportedly looking to join VCT Americas with players from former top tier-2 team

After failing to join the North American VALORANT scene during VCT Americas’ original franchising run, G2 Esports might be finally getting a chance to get on stage with the help of a former fan-favorite tier-two roster.

According to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis, the popular European org is reportedly trying to join VCT Americas in 2024, and has even supposedly reached a verbal agreement to sign multiple players formerly of The Guard, the most-recent winners of the VCT Ascension tournament. They are looking to sign at least three players from The Guard’s old lineup, if they are allowed entry into the league.

Both G2 and The Guard have had to deal with their own types of controversy within the VALORANT space, with the former having lost their chance at franchising after some controversial statements made by former owner Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago.

The latter, on the other hand, lost their chance at joining VCT Americas after the organization failed to meet a deadline to agree to the league’s team participation agreement. As a result, Riot decided that none of the tier-two teams in North America would be promoted, essentially making the entire year a waste for many players and coaching staff. The news also took The Guard’s roster and coaching staff by surprise, while Riot’s decision caused an uproar within the VALORANT community.

Originally, Riot was planning to run the league with 10 teams, but the company was finally convinced to allow the five players from The Guard to find a suitable replacement to bring up into the league. G2 isn’t the only team that is reported to join the league, though. FlyQuest, another NA fan favorite, has been linked to possibly joining VCT Americas next year.

Ultimately, next year could represent a new beginning for both the players and the organization, but it all depends on whether Riot approves of G2’s addition to the league.

