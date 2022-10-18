G2 parts ways with entire VALORANT division following partnership snub

With G2 Esports on the outside looking in when it comes to VALORANT partnership and the VCT leagues next year, the organization has made the decision to release all members of its VALORANT division today.

Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas, Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas, Johan “Meddo” Renbjörk, Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas, and Auni “AvovA” Chahade are now unrestricted free agents, free to pursue any and all opportunities for next year. Coach Daniil “pipsoN” Meshcheryakov has also been released. The G2 players and coach were moved to restricted free agency a month ago.

The end of an era 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dJRI4Zou37 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) October 18, 2022

This development comes almost exactly a month after G2’s entire organizational trajectory changed, beginning with the now-infamous video of founder and then-owner Carlos Rodriguez partying with misogynist public figure Andrew Tate. Carlos’ appearance with Tate and his initial combative response to the backlash drew ire from a large portion of the esports community, eventually leading to him departing the company he helped found.

The impact affected more than just G2 leadership. G2 as an organization was being heavily considered for VALORANT partnership in the Americas league and G2 was in discussions with picking up the entire XSET roster and staff if the org got in. But Riot officials reportedly met in Istanbul during Champions and reversed their plans to include G2 in partnership.

As for the players’ future, longtime G2 star mixwell is reportedly heading to Heretics, while the landing spots for the other G2 players are currently undetermined. G2’s future in VALORANT is currently undetermined as well since the organization has not yet committed to competing in the EMEA Challengers league.