G2 Gozen rising star Mary gets Bahrain watch party buff at VCT Game Changers Championship

At only 16 years old, Maryam “Mary” Maher is being asked to deliver a lot for G2 Gozen, one of the best women’s VALORANT rosters in the world.

But it seems that the rising star is undeterred by the pressure of playing on the biggest Game Changers stage ever at such a young age. G2 Gozen dispatched X10 Sapphire with ease today in the opening round of the Game Changers Championship.

On top of the support G2 is getting from the crowd in Berlin, G2 is also receiving support from afar from Mary’s home country of Bahrain. Over 2,600 miles away in Manama, the capital of the small gulf island nation of Bahrain tucked between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, a handful of supporters are hosting a “G2 Mary Watch Party.”

Bahrain has a population of about 1.5 million people, according to a 2020 census, and the size of the country is only 290 square miles, which makes it the third smallest country in all of Asia. Only a handful of VALORANT players from Bahrain have competed in events, and none of them other than Mary have made it close to the highest level of play.

Mary joined the roster in May after an impressive 2021 showing in the EMEA women’s scene under the unsigned roster Chat Banned. Mary’s first showing for G2 Gozen was at the third series of the EMEA Game Changers tournament, and the team’s only loss was to Guild X in a five-map grand final.

Primarily an initiator player, G2 Gozen opted to try something new at the Game Changers Championship, putting her on Chamber against X10 Sapphire. She didn’t have to go above and beyond with teammates Michaela “mimi” Lintrup and Anastasiya “Glance” Anisimova playing exceptionally well, but she still finished positive and posted the highest headshot percentage on the server.

Her and G2 Gozen’s biggest test yet is now directly in front of them via the NA titans in Cloud9 White.