Frenzy’s rising pick rates in VCT hint at new pistol meta in VALORANT

The current professional VALORANT scene is seemingly nurturing a substantial deviation in the pistol meta. With a rising number of VCT teams adopting chaotic counter-strategies, pro players appear to have realized the advantages that Frenzy’s auto-fire mode and Spectre-like damage stats bring to head-on encounters, thus heavily boosting the low-cost weapon’s popularity.

Owing to its newfound popularity, the once-neglected auto pistol’s pick rates have skyrocketed across the ongoing professional and non-pro Challengers leagues. The side arm has proven to be the crux of several successful pistol and eco rounds and many astonishing clutches.

According to Spike.gg’s weapon statistics, Frenzy’s popularity in the Americas and Pacific leagues has surpassed that of its close rival, the Ghost. It has the third-highest pick rate among pistols after the all-time favorite Sheriff and the free Classic.

VCT Americas league’s weapon usage statistics till the end of Week Four (Screengrab by Dot Esports via Spike.gg)

More interestingly, in the Americas league, the Frenzy appears to be more popular than the sub-machine gun, the Spectre, as of now. This may have something to do with the Spectre’s nerf in patch 5.12, which makes the Frenzy pick somewhat stronger in eco rounds.

In the EMEA league, however, the Frenzy is yet to beat the Ghost, the Sheriff, and the Classic. Nevertheless, many players from the region have been consistently favoring the auto pistol in their matchups.

friendship with shorty ended now frenzy is my best friend pic.twitter.com/6yw4z9heA4 — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) April 28, 2023

While rifles, snipers, and sub-machine guns are undoubtedly superior weapons, pistols are a crucial part of VALORANT’s weaponry. Every match features a pistol round at the start of each half. Winning these rounds becomes the deciding factor in many situations, especially when teams strive to make a comeback from a three-nine or eight-four scoreline.

Being VALORANT’s only pistol with an auto mode, the Frenzy sports the highest fire rate among its peers, making it an excellent pick for close-ranged encounters. Priced at 450 credits, most agents can buy it without having to compromise on essential abilities.

The Frenzy isn’t as effective in long-range fights, however, which is why players most often stick to holding chokepoints or safe angles with it. The Ghost features lower time-to-kill (TTK) and spread values than the Frenzy, giving the former a considerable advantage, especially on long-ranged maps like Pearl and Haven.

One should consider its magazine capacity, which is capped at 13 bullets only. Due to its fire rate, players can easily find themselves reloading amid a fight if they aren’t cautious enough. It’s also why the pistol is more viable in one-versus-one fights and not while tackling multiple enemies. While these disadvantages may seem overwhelming, the Frenzy is undeniably overpowered if used strategically.

Image via Riot Games

Compared to the Spectre, the Frenzy isn’t much of a disappointment. The auto pistol offers the same headshot damage (78) as the submachine gun at close range. In fact, the Spectre deals 78 health damage in a range of up to 15 meters, whereas the Frenzy has the same effect for up to a distance of 20 meters. The pistol also deals higher headshot and body shot damage than the Spectre in a range of 30 to 50 meters.

So far, in VCT 2023, most teams have favored the aggressive, disorderly approach over patience and defensive strategies in their matchups. With the widespread popularization of double Controller-team compositions, playing the Frenzy while pushing sites and being unpredictable with it can be extremely rewarding.

LE TRIPLÉ AU FRENZY DE @TwistenVAL POUR REMPORTER CE PISTOL SUPER IMPORTANT ! ON ENCLENCHE LA 9-3 CURSE LET'S GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wMMJlW7zRR — VALORANT Challengers France : Révolution (@valleague_fr) April 28, 2023

While the Frenzy is an excellent weapon pick for a Duelist or a Controller agent, anyone, regardless of their agent’s class, looking to take an aggressive close-quarter fight can find value with it.

In addition to Frenzy’s domination, the Classic has also taken the competitive meta by storm, owing to the devastating damage its burst fire mode can bring to the table. Despite being a free weapon, the semi-automatic pistol is lauded for its accuracy and assuring damage potential.

At present, the Classic is topping the charts for pistol pick rate in the Pacific League, while it is the second-most picked sidearm in the Americas and EMEA leagues, second to the long-time favorite Sheriff.

VALORANT’s d esports scene has been a massive influence on the ranked ladder’s meta. Considering the rising Frenzy (and Classic) meta, it’s only natural for players to adopt their favorite professional’s style. It’s only a matter of time before we witness players embracing the five-Frenzy strategy in ranked games.