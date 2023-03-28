Former VCT coach shows off double-duelist Split comp guaranteed to win you ranked VALORANT games

VALORANT players at all levels are happy to see Split return to the map pool after its extended time off. For those looking to climb the ranked ladder that find themselves playing Split, a former coach at the highest level explains why they should be using a dynamic double-duelist composition that some elite VCT teams have been playing.

In his most recent video, former 100 Thieves coach and now Shopify Rebellion content creator Sean Gares took a deep look at the Raze and Jett-led compositions used by the likes of Fnatic, LOUD, and Team Vitality at VCT LOCK//IN.

The three teams use different variants of the composition. Both Fnatic and Vitality use a version with no initiators and two sentinels: Raze, Jett, Omen, Cypher, and Sage. LOUD used a version with no sentinels and two controllers: Raze, Jett, Skye, Astra, and Viper.

With both compositions, the goal for each team is to pounce on sites after using misdirection. Jett and Raze, with their enhanced movement abilities, can get to spots like A Tower and B Rafters really quickly, meaning they can pinch spots like Vents and Mail before defenders can even get there and start a retake attempt.

Both compositions thrive on selling an attacking play on one site, while the rest of the team is already setting up for an actual execute on the other. The version used by Fnatic and Vitality can use Cypher cages, an Omen blind, and the Raze’s Boom Bot to sell a fake while preventing the defenders from getting information, and the team still has plenty of utility (such as Omen’s teleports and smokes, Jett’s abilities, and Sage’s wall) saved up for their actual execute.

Related: One VALORANT player went from hardstuck Silver to Platinum thanks to an elite YouTube coach

Sean Gares explains in his video how the theory is the same with the LOUD version of the composition, too. Viper’s wall cutting through the A site prevents the defenders from knowing if there’s a lurker during a B execute, but LOUD also uses it just to take site control during an A execute.

LOUD went 3-1 with their composition at VCT LOCK//IN, Vitality won their only game of Split with it, and Fnatic was able to crush Sentinels and only lost to LOUD, who used the Skye in their composition to clear out Cypher utility routinely. It’s a fast and fun composition that should produce positive results in your own ranked matches.