Sean Gares finds a home as a content creator

Former VALORANT coach for 100 Thieves Sean Gares has joined another organization as a content creator, he announced today.

Seangares has joined Shopify Rebellion as a content creator and will represent the brand moving forward. Seangares has amassed a large following on social media and Twitch, which caught the attention of Shopify Rebellion.

Seangares typically streams VALORANT content with watch parties during major international or regional tournaments. Seangares will now have a squad to root for since Shopify Rebellion has a Challengers and Game Changers team.

Life can be hard. Sometimes you just need to take a time out.



We’re welcoming @seangares to Rebellion as our newest creator, and it didn’t take long for him to have an impact… pic.twitter.com/inX3cwsTxr — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) March 16, 2023

He became a prominent VALORANT content creator following his entry into the Riot Games-owned title with professional commentary. Seangares slowly moved on to coaching with 100 Thieves but failed to secure a trophy. During his stint with 100 Thieves, they earned a top-12 finish at VALORANT Champions 2022 following a defeat to Fnatic.

Seangares pursued content creation following his departure from the organization in October last year. He has accrued around 280,000 followers on Twitch with almost six million total views, according to Twitch Tracker.

Shopify Rebellion has two teams in VALORANT with a female roster and a Challengers team. The latter has a 1-3 record in the league following narrow defeats to Oxygen Esports, FaZe Clan, and Moist Moguls.

Shopify Rebellion are set to face off against G2 Esports tomorrow at around 6pm CT. The team needs a victory to have any chance of qualifying for the Mid-Season Face-Off at the end of the month.