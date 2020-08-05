Former OWL pro Rawkus rounds out FaZe’s VALORANT roster

FaZe Clan officially signed Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty today as the final player on its five-person pro VALORANT roster.

Rawkus, a former Overwatch League pro, joins fellow former OWL players Andrej “Babybay” Francisty, Corey Nigra, and Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo, as well as retired CS:GO pro Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen, on the team.

Corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, Babybay…



& @Rawkus.



Meet the 5th and final member of our Professional Valorant Roster, joining us to finalize the FaZe Clan lineup making our debut in this weekend's #FaZeInvitational!



📺 Presented by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/K69HrDWnPv — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 5, 2020

Rawkus is the latest in line in what’s felt like a mass exodus of OWL pros who have made the switch to VALORANT. One of the first to do so, reigning OWL MVP Sinatraa, left the Overwatch scene in April shortly after VALORANT beta began.

Rawkus previously played for FaZe’s Overwatch team from 2016 to 2018. He played three OWL seasons for the Houston Outlaws before retiring from the league on Aug. 1.

The new FaZe team will makes its debut tomorrow during the FaZe Clan VALORANT Invitational. The tournament will be broadcast from Aug. 6 to 9 at 4pm CT on both the FaZe and VALORANT Twitch channels.