Fnatic release Moe40 from its VALORANT roster

The organization released him from his contract after benching him over the weekend.

Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff has officially left Fnatic’s VALORANT roster after being moved to the inactive roster on April 3.

Moe40 and Kostas "tsack" Theodoropoulos were benched following their early exit at Challengers One and an overall slow start in the team’s 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour run.

I have officially parted ways with @FNATIC and am officially a free agent. I wish the boys best of luck with their new roster. Was fun whilst it lasted. Im still looking for something new after this qualifier more motivated than ever as stated before. 👍 — Moe40 (@Moe40) April 7, 2021

Moe40 was part of the SUMN FC stack Fnatic signed in February when it first entered VALORANT. Now, only Jake "Boaster" Howlett, Domagoj "Doma" Fancev, and James "Mistic" Orfila remain active from that squad, while tsack is still listed on the team’s inactive roster.

Fnatic released Moe40 from his contract entirely, allowing him to enter free agency and freely explore other opportunities.

“I have officially parted ways with FNATIC and am officially a free agent,” Moe40 said. “I wish the boys best of luck with their new roster. Was fun whilst it lasted. I’m still looking for something new after this qualifier more motivated than ever as stated before.”

This move comes just a day after reports that Fnatic is interested in testing out Counter-Strike legend Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson on its VALORANT roster.Fnatic VALORANT's next scheduled appearance is right around the corner with the Challenger Two open qualifiers starting on April 10, which means news about the org’s two newer players should drop soon.